Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 92,733 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 376.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,373 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in eBay were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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