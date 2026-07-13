Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 967,166 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 241.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,142 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 967,166 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,402,347 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $15,453,058,000 after buying an additional 5,497,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,951,399 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,080,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,747,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,632,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 867,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,158,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank cut Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.28.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

More Verizon Communications News

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About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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