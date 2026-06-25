Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,763 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to lift its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, a signal of confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Article Title

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to lift its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, a signal of confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: News that several large banks, including Wells Fargo, are planning dividend increases and stock buybacks supports sentiment around the banking sector and reinforces expectations for capital return to shareholders. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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