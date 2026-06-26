Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,861 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $375.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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