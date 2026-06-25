Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,941 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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