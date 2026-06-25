Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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