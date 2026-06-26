Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 490.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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