Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,738 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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