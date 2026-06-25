Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $401.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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