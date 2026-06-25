Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 35,076 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $254,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 677,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,997,000 after purchasing an additional 88,991 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,497,655,000 after buying an additional 1,487,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s own research teams remained active on the bullish side of the market, including a raised price target on Micron and a higher target on Credicorp, which reinforces BAC’s influence in equity research and could support investor confidence in its capital markets franchise. Article Title

Bank of America’s own research teams remained active on the bullish side of the market, including a raised price target on Micron and a higher target on Credicorp, which reinforces BAC’s influence in equity research and could support investor confidence in its capital markets franchise. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also highlighted improving U.S. housing sentiment in its latest Homebuyer Insights Report, which could signal healthier consumer demand and stronger lending activity ahead. Article Title

Bank of America also highlighted improving U.S. housing sentiment in its latest Homebuyer Insights Report, which could signal healthier consumer demand and stronger lending activity ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new community initiative with Street Child United tied to the 2026 World Cup, a brand-building move that may help BAC’s public image but is unlikely to move earnings by itself. Article Title

The company announced a new community initiative with Street Child United tied to the 2026 World Cup, a brand-building move that may help BAC’s public image but is unlikely to move earnings by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America increased its stake in CA Immobilien to just over 4%, and disclosed another holding update in Qiagen; these are notable portfolio disclosures, but they are not directly tied to BAC’s operating results. Article Title

Bank of America increased its stake in CA Immobilien to just over 4%, and disclosed another holding update in Qiagen; these are notable portfolio disclosures, but they are not directly tied to BAC’s operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Bank of America’s macro outlook, including a more hawkish Fed forecast with three rate hikes in 2026 and commentary on consumer spending trends; these may matter for BAC’s lending margins and credit demand, but the implications are mixed. Article Title

Several articles focused on Bank of America’s macro outlook, including a more hawkish Fed forecast with three rate hikes in 2026 and commentary on consumer spending trends; these may matter for BAC’s lending margins and credit demand, but the implications are mixed. Negative Sentiment: The most market-sensitive macro call is BAC’s shift to a higher-rate forecast, which could increase pressure on borrowers and add uncertainty for the broader economy even if it helps net interest income. Article Title

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BAC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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