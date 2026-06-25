Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,809 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3%

Mastercard stock opened at $494.20 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.88 and a 200 day moving average of $520.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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