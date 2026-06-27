Figma, Inc. $FIG Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 230.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,551 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 346,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Figma worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Figma by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,297,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Figma by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company's stock worth $215,386,000 after buying an additional 2,789,986 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,762,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Figma by 1,670.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the company's stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 918,886 shares during the period.

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Figma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Insider Activity at Figma

In other Figma news, CAO Tyler Herb sold 1,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 263,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,684. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Dylan Field sold 174,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $4,364,238.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 694,220 shares of company stock valued at $17,023,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company's stock.

Figma Price Performance

FIG stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.42. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FIG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Figma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Figma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Figma

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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