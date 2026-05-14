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Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR is WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Figure Technology Solutions logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Institutional investor WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Figure Technology Solutions by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, making FIGR its fourth-largest holding at about 7.9% of its portfolio. The firm now owns 745,286 shares valued at roughly $30.4 million.
  • Figure reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.18 versus the $0.17 consensus and revenue of $166.84 million. Analysts still expect the company to earn $0.93 per share for the full fiscal year.
  • The company authorized a $200 million share repurchase program, which could allow it to buy back up to 3.3% of its stock. That move often signals management believes the shares are undervalued.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,286 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Figure Technology Solutions comprises about 7.9% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.42% of Figure Technology Solutions worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,493,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,989,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,114,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,918,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FIGR opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Figure Technology Solutions

Insider Activity at Figure Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 127,369 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $4,247,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,250,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,403,041.10. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 49,708 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $1,591,650.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 436,089 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,569.78. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 620,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,812,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Figure Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:

Figure Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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