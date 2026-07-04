Financial Council LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Council LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Council LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Council LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $105,482,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KGI Securities lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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