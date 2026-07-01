Financial Life Planners Sells 4,391 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Financial Life Planners cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners' holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,319,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,159 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,265,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,099 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $914,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $874,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $560.61 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $426.15 and its 200 day moving average is $481.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $339.01 and a one year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.14, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Axon Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $674.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $712.75.

View Our Latest Report on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,050,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,525,498,500. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $24,090,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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