Financial Plan Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Plan Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Financial Plan Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Plan Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in Apple by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 8,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,090,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,038,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,500 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 590,038 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $149,746,000 after purchasing an additional 340,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.11.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 and kept a Buy rating, arguing the company can keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone pricing and Apple Intelligence upside. Article Title

Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 and kept a Buy rating, arguing the company can keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone pricing and Apple Intelligence upside. Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to show strong smartphone performance, including record Q2 market share in China and reports that it has outperformed the broader smartphone slump, which supports the case for resilient demand. Article Title

Apple continues to show strong smartphone performance, including record Q2 market share in China and reports that it has outperformed the broader smartphone slump, which supports the case for resilient demand. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on potential future catalysts such as a possible iPhone price increase and new product cycles, including foldable iPhone plans and AI-focused chip development. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on potential future catalysts such as a possible iPhone price increase and new product cycles, including foldable iPhone plans and AI-focused chip development. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI is keeping the stock in the headlines; it could protect Apple’s intellectual property and slow a competitor’s hardware push, but it also adds legal uncertainty. Article Title

Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI is keeping the stock in the headlines; it could protect Apple’s intellectual property and slow a competitor’s hardware push, but it also adds legal uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s multiyear chip agreement was described as strategically positive for Apple’s AI silicon efforts, but it is more of a longer-term support story than a direct near-term stock mover. Article Title

Broadcom’s multiyear chip agreement was described as strategically positive for Apple’s AI silicon efforts, but it is more of a longer-term support story than a direct near-term stock mover. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc’s downgrade and related bearish commentary from other firms are the clearest reasons Apple stock is lower, with analysts warning that slowing iPhone upgrades and softer Services growth could limit further upside. Article Title

Apple Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AAPL opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $323.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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