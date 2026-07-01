Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $1,063.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $908.01 and a 200-day moving average of $762.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.25 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $941.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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