Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,841 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,699. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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