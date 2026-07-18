Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,700.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.03.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $210.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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