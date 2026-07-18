Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 12,677 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its buy rating on Palantir and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Article

Palantir’s partnership with on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been highlighting the company as one of the key beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, which may support the bull thesis that Palantir is becoming a major enterprise AI winner. Article

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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