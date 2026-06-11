Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 68,930 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 68,930 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,395 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $192.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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