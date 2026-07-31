FinArc Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 10,150 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Amgen makes up approximately 3.4% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,441,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Amgen Wins Backing In Europe For Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Amgen Weight-Loss Drug Pipeline

Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics.

Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics. Negative Sentiment: Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Barclays Keeps Hold Rating on Amgen

Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Negative Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity-drug ambitions face formidable competition from established Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk products. Investors may remain cautious until clinical data demonstrate that Amgen’s candidate can compete on efficacy, safety, dosing convenience, and commercialization.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $387.64 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $355.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $398.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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