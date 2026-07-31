FinArc Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,420 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Danaher comprises about 2.4% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DHR opened at $196.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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