FinArc Investments Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,435 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 297.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Streaming profitability and global expansion support the long-term outlook. Disney has reportedly turned its streaming business from a roughly $4 billion loss into a profit and is now targeting international growth. The improvement could strengthen confidence in Disney’s direct-to-consumer strategy, although global expansion may require additional spending. Disney turns $4 billion streaming loss into profit, and now it chases global growth

Disney has reportedly turned its streaming business from a roughly $4 billion loss into a profit and is now targeting international growth. The improvement could strengthen confidence in Disney’s direct-to-consumer strategy, although global expansion may require additional spending. Positive Sentiment: Cost controls and park investment provide some support. Pixar eliminated 108 positions as part of Disney’s restructuring, while the company continues investing in guest-facing attractions and retail, including a refreshed Pandora jewelry location and at least $30 million in projects outside Walt Disney World’s theme parks. These actions could improve efficiency and diversify park-related revenue. How Pixar Cuts and Park Investments At Walt Disney Have Changed Its Investment Story

Pixar eliminated 108 positions as part of Disney’s restructuring, while the company continues investing in guest-facing attractions and retail, including a refreshed Pandora jewelry location and at least $30 million in projects outside Walt Disney World’s theme parks. These actions could improve efficiency and diversify park-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating despite trimming its target. The bank reduced its price target from $145 to $135, but the revised target still implies substantial upside from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as potentially attractive. Citigroup price-target update

The bank reduced its price target from $145 to $135, but the revised target still implies substantial upside from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as potentially attractive. Neutral Sentiment: New content and park attractions add incremental support. Disney+ plans to release “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation—Episode of Savanaclaw” in December, while Animal Kingdom is adding new gorilla and “Zootopia 2” elements. These announcements may help engagement and attendance but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Disney Twisted-Wonderland animation announcement

Disney+ plans to release “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation—Episode of Savanaclaw” in December, while Animal Kingdom is adding new gorilla and “Zootopia 2” elements. These announcements may help engagement and attendance but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious ahead of the next earnings report. Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Disney lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That caution may be weighing on the stock, particularly after recent estimates were trimmed slightly by Erste Group Bank. Walt Disney reports next week

Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Disney lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That caution may be weighing on the stock, particularly after recent estimates were trimmed slightly by Erste Group Bank. Negative Sentiment: Pixar’s layoffs highlight continued pressure in the entertainment segment. Another round of cuts at the studio behind major franchises signals ongoing efforts to reduce costs, but may also reinforce concerns about weaker animation output, restructuring disruption and uncertain content economics. Toy Story maker hit by another round of Disney cuts

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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