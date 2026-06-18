Findell Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. ADMA Biologics accounts for about 1.6% of Findell Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,210.84. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were announced in the provided news flow.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were announced in the provided news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms said investors can seek lead-plaintiff status, with an important deadline of August 10, 2026 , but these notices are largely procedural and do not change the underlying allegations. Article Title

Multiple law firms said investors can seek lead-plaintiff status, with an important deadline of , but these notices are largely procedural and do not change the underlying allegations. Negative Sentiment: Several class-action lawsuits were filed or publicized against ADMA Biologics, Inc. for alleged securities fraud tied to revenue recognition and internal control issues, creating a significant legal risk overhang. Article Title

Several class-action lawsuits were filed or publicized against ADMA Biologics, Inc. for alleged securities fraud tied to revenue recognition and internal control issues, creating a significant legal risk overhang. Negative Sentiment: Some allegations specifically reference channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor, which could raise concerns about the quality of ADMA’s reported sales and controls. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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