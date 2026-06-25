First American Bank Raises Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

First American Bank boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,241 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. First American Bank's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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