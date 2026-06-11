First American Trust FSB Sells 20,892 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,779 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 20,892 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of First American Trust FSB's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First American Trust FSB's holdings in Walmart were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $959.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total value of $167,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 635,593 shares in the company, valued at $85,023,275.61. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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