First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of STLD opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $288.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $538,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,759.98. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total transaction of $2,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at $27,632,301.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $291.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.36.

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About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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