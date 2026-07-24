First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,283 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.72 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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