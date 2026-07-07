First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 5,070 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,984,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JNJ opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $263.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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