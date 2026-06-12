First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 198,968 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 411.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,294 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 198,968 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,460,016,000 after buying an additional 7,377,244 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 442.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 286,872 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 233,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,866 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $63,258,000 after purchasing an additional 328,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,304,946 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $353,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,680 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citic Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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