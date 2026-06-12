First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 37,490 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,123 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $79,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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