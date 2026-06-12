First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 136,871 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,769 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,871 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in CocaCola were worth $75,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 871,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 690,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 51,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of KO stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

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