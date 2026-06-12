First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 35,082 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Financial Bankshares Inc trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,754 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 35,082 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips.

NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips. Positive Sentiment: The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts.

The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins.

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns.

NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 24; Individuals Can Participate Online

The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged pressure on AI hardware stocks and concerns that the broader market is no longer rewarding every AI name, which may explain why NVIDIA has also faced volatility despite strong fundamentals.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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