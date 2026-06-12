First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 54,776 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 54,776 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 952,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,679 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,174,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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