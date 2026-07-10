First Horizon Corp Acquires 15,770 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,814 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Accenture were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 97.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Accenture by 45.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,457 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,374 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dbs Bank cut Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $292.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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