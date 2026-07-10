First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,675 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $344.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here