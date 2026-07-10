First Horizon Corp Buys 36,178 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,616 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of First Horizon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Horizon Corp's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.47.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $266.02. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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