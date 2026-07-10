First Horizon Corp Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,633 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 81,394 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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