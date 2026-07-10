First Horizon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $137.73 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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