First Horizon Corp Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $308.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $300.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.80. The company has a market capitalization of $280.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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