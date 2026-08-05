First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 60,459 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 209,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 959,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.22). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 47.97%.The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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