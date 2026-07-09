First Interstate Bank Sells 8,927 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Reuters article

UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Positive Sentiment: The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. ETF Trends article

Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Motley Fool article

Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Negative Sentiment: New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Motley Fool article

New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth and other insurers are suing states over laws targeting pharmacy businesses, and that legal fight may keep regulatory risk in focus for investors. New York Times article

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $425.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $430.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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