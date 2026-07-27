First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 14,245 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,116 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies accounts for 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iRhythm Technologies worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,519 shares of the company's stock worth $587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,337,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 829,862 shares of the company's stock worth $147,251,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,376 shares of the company's stock worth $146,632,000 after buying an additional 548,519 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar bought 5,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $56,891.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,293.81. This represents a 26.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.85 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company's flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm's digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Further Reading

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