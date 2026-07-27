First Light Asset Management LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,521 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 445,924 shares during the period. AtriCure comprises approximately 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of AtriCure worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 913,453 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 322,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,922,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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AtriCure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AtriCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings of $0.18 per share beat the $0.03 consensus and improved from a loss a year ago, showing a meaningful profitability turnaround. AtriCure (ATRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q2 earnings of $0.18 per share beat the $0.03 consensus and improved from a loss a year ago, showing a meaningful profitability turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Revenue of $153.6 million topped Wall Street estimates of $151.8 million, reinforcing that demand remains solid. AtriCure Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue of $153.6 million topped Wall Street estimates of $151.8 million, reinforcing that demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.24-$0.32, well above the prior consensus, and revenue guidance of $602 million-$610 million is also near or slightly above expectations. AtriCure Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.24-$0.32, well above the prior consensus, and revenue guidance of $602 million-$610 million is also near or slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management described the quarter as one of “healthy growth” and a “significant step up in profitability,” which supports the recent stock strength. AtriCure Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management described the quarter as one of “healthy growth” and a “significant step up in profitability,” which supports the recent stock strength. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so it does not appear to be a meaningful trading catalyst.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.45. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of AtriCure to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut AtriCure from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $35.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 166.87 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AtriCure had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

Further Reading

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