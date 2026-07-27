First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 112,049 Shares of Septerna, Inc. $SEPN

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,860 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,049 shares during the quarter. Septerna comprises about 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Septerna worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Septerna by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company's stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Septerna by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 104,394 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Septerna by 38.9% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 329,264 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Septerna by 13.0% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the company's stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Septerna by 94.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company's stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEPN

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of SEPN opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.29. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,590.12. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 11,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $354,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837.58. This represents a 93.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,494 shares of company stock worth $1,469,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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