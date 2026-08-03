First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,667 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 81,024 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,995,222 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $316,914,000 after purchasing an additional 945,067 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 238,500 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,267 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,898,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 244,740 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 220,056 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.94.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Majestic Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.86%.

First Majestic Silver News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Majestic Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $27 from $26 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. HC Wainwright price target increase

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $27 from $26 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with the average price target reported at $23.50 and Seeking Alpha upgrading the stock to Buy, citing a discount to estimated intrinsic value and potential for a silver-price re-rating. Analyst average price target

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with the average price target reported at $23.50 and Seeking Alpha upgrading the stock to Buy, citing a discount to estimated intrinsic value and potential for a silver-price re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter free cash flow reached $194.6 million, while EBITDA rose 110% to $252 million. The company also reported a $1.09 billion cash position in one analysis, or approximately $1.3 billion including its broader treasury, strengthening its ability to fund reinvestment, acquisitions and other growth initiatives. First Majestic second-quarter free cash flow

Second-quarter free cash flow reached $194.6 million, while EBITDA rose 110% to $252 million. The company also reported a $1.09 billion cash position in one analysis, or approximately $1.3 billion including its broader treasury, strengthening its ability to fund reinvestment, acquisitions and other growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: First Majestic declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0152 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout provides income support, although its annualized yield is modest at about 0.4%.

First Majestic declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0152 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout provides income support, although its annualized yield is modest at about 0.4%. Negative Sentiment: Reported second-quarter EPS of $0.21 missed the $0.25 consensus estimate, while revenue of $415.5 million came in below the $496 million forecast. Although revenue increased 57.3% year over year, the shortfall may be driving near-term selling pressure. First Majestic earnings report

Reported second-quarter EPS of $0.21 missed the $0.25 consensus estimate, while revenue of $415.5 million came in below the $496 million forecast. Although revenue increased 57.3% year over year, the shortfall may be driving near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted labor disruptions, higher costs and inventory accumulation caused by silver-price volatility, creating execution and margin risks despite record revenue and strong profitability.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Majestic Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

Further Reading

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