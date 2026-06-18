First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 20,910 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,641 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $293,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,840,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.5%

PM opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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