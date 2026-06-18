First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,910 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.20% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $445,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of TMO opened at $460.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $477.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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