First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,175 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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